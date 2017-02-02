Are you washing your hands correctly?

Washing hands

As flu numbers continue to rise in Dallas County and across the nation, doctors remind everyone that aside from a flu vaccine, the best way to stop the spread of germs is to wash your hands.

But are you doing it the right way? Likely not.

You need to lather up with soap for 20 seconds -- that's the length of time to hum or sing, "Happy Birthday" twice!

We asked Dr. Paul Tran from Children's Health to help us break down Hand Washing 101.

Q: Hot or Cold Water? A: Doesn't matter.

Q: What's the best soap to use? A: Doesn't make a difference. As long as you're using soap, you're removing bacteria.

Q: What are the key spots to hit? A: Underneath your fingernails, your wrists, and the back of your hands.

Q: Is hand sanitizer just as good if you don't have soap around? A: Temporarily. Make sure it's alcohol-based -- 60 percent or more. It won't get your hands as clean as soap, especially if they are visibly dirty, and it won't kill all bacteria. Hand sanitizer shouldn't be a replacement for soap and water.

Q: How often should we be washing our hands? A: after you go to the bathroom, after you cough, after you sneeze - even if it's not in your hands, germs could be all over your arm. Anytime you have anything visible on your hands like dirt, grease and especially after you handle raw meat: poultry, beef, pork. You should also wash your hands after changing someone's diapers, and after you handle pets -- for instance, cleaning the litter box or taking your dog for a walk.

Q: In the battle of the sexes, who washes their hands less -- men or women? A: It could be either... when you're on the go and sometimes you forget, you go into the bathroom and run out without washing your hands. (Editorial note: That sounds to me like men.)

Dr. Tran came up with a 30-second rap for kids to teach them how to properly wash their hands and encourage them to do it more often:

Go here if you can't see the video above.

(© 2017 WFAA)