iStock

Tips and Tricks to Build a Healthy Plate

By Renell Cronk, BS, RDN, LD

Weight loss 80 percent nutrition and 20 percent fitness. As important as regular exercise is to your overall health, the reality is you can’t exercise away a bad diet. If you want to trim your waistline and shed unwanted pounds this summer, here are some healthy eating tips to help you reach your weight loss goals.

Up your protein — Half of your plate should be protein consisting of lean meats like poultry and seafood. Limit processed or packaged meats, as well as deli meats and higher fat sources of protein like cheese. Grilling, broiling or poaching are all approaches that will not add extra fat. Remember to keep meat and poultry portions lean and small. Try to get about 20 - 30 grams or three ounces of protein per meal.

Fill up on veggies — Make the other half of your plate mostly vegetables. You can choose either fresh or frozen veggies. Eat plenty of red, orange, and dark green vegetables ; such as red peppers, kale and carrots in both main and side dishes. Raw or lightly cooked vegetables are preferable to fully-cooked.

Think fiber — Try to get plenty of both soluble and Insoluble fiber. Fiber is found in psyllium husk, oat/wheat bran, barley, nuts, seeds, beans, lentils, flax seed, chia seeds, fruits and vegetables. Consuming a high fiber diet helps to promote a healthy digestive tract.

Control portions — Eat the right portions for you. Be attentive to portion sizes when selecting foods. If you are dining out, choose a lean protein appetizer such as shrimp cocktail and have a salad with the dressing on the side as your main course. Eat and cook at home, as often as you can, where you are in control of the food and portions.

Keep it interesting — Focus on the types of food you eat, not just the calories. Eating a variety of lean meats, vegetables and fruit will provide your body with the nutrients it needs to stay healthy and strong.

Pay attention to ingredients — Eat fewer foods that have high amounts of unhealthy fats, added sugars, and salt. Be attentive to the ingredients contained in the food and drinks that you buy. Processed and packaged foods typically have high amounts of one or all of these.

Drink plenty of water — Reduce your calories by drinking only water beverages between meals. You may have heard it said to drink half your bodyweight in ounces of water each day. This is a lofty goal for some people, but try to get at least 64 ounces or more of water a day.

Do not drink carbonated or high calorie beverages — Stay away from all carbonated beverages and beverages that contain calories like Juice, soda, alcohol and sweetened tea.

Watch your carbs — Limit high starch and carbohydrate foods like bread, tortillas, pasta, chips, rice, peas, corn, beans, lentils and potatoes. Replace these items with a lower starch/carbohydrate alternatives like lettuce wraps, cauliflower rice, zucchini noodles and Ezekiel bread.

Stay active — Physical activity will not only help you to achieve a healthy weight but

also a healthy body. Choose activities that you enjoy and get started. Even ten minutes a day is a good starting point.

About the Author

Renell Cronk is a Registered Dietitian with PsyMed, Inc. She helps educate and prepare Nicholson Clinic patients before and after surgery with meal planning, recipe ideas, nutrition education and more. Nothing gives Renell a greater feeling of accomplishment and joy than helping individuals achieve their health, lifestyle and nutrition goals.

© 2017 WFAA-TV