istock (Photo: tetmc)

Strategies to Avoid Weight Regain

By Melody Foster

When you’ve worked hard to lose weight, stepping on the scale to see you’ve gained back some weight can be discouraging. While some fluctuation (give or take a few pounds) can be expected, nobody wants to lose weight, only to “find” it again in a few years.

If you want to maintain your weight loss long-term, here are some strategies to help you avoid rebound gains down the road.

Get support for long-term success. Setting up a support network is key to your success. Family and friends can help encourage you and hold you accountable as you strive to make healthy choices months and years after surgery. A certified professional fitness expert and a nutritionist can also be valuable members to have on your support team.

Keep your doctor in the loop. Whether you’ve lost 10lbs or 100lbs, keep your primary care physician apprised of your weight loss goals. Your doctor will be able to monitor your weight, answer questions and refer you to the appropriate professionals should you need to address any issues pertaining to food, weight loss or weight gain, such as emotional eating.

Learn to think differently about food. The relationship with food is often a complicated one. When food dependencies or abuse are the root cause of weight gain, getting help to address the root problem is a must, as is learning to develop healthier eating habits overall. Addressing issues may take time, but once good habits are developed they can prove as difficult to break as bad ones and can help prevent weight regain.

Create new habits. Develop new eating habits early on in your weight loss process, including focusing on nutrient-dense food and lean protein. Eating low-calorie, filling foods like vegetables can help you avoid weight gain but keep satisfied when your appetite returns.

Get active. Take advantage of your new, slimmer physique and greater energy levels and develop strong exercise habits. You should be physically active most days of the week (at least five days a week). The American Heart Association recommends adults get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week, or 75 minutes of high-intensity exercise weekly. Regular exercise can make a big difference in preventing weight gain.

Most importantly, remember that we all face setbacks. Don’t let a little slipup throw you off course. If you have a bad day, week or month, get up, dust yourself off, and get back on track.

About the Author

Melody Foster is a Dallas-based freelance writer and contributing author to the Nicholson Clinic blog. Melody researches and creates content for clients in industries ranging from health care, fitness and nutrition to interior decorating, legal and social good.

