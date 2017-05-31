iStock

Men’s Health Month: Let’s Talk About the T-Factor

By Victor S. Sierpina, MD

For many years, we guys have thought of the obesity issue as something that mainly troubled the fairer sex. However, obesity or overweight rates for men are at 72 percent and rising and for women it is 64 percent and stable. Men also have a higher risk of cancer, diabetes, and heart disease with a life expectancy of 76 years compared to 81 for women. Being obese or overweight contributes to the burden of all these diseases in a major way. Lifestyle management is the primary therapeutic tool.

Physician and chef, Dr. John La Puma has new book out called Men Don’t Diet - Men Refuel. Dr. La Puma has long explored the ways health and nutrition are related. A major theme of this book is that the overweight/obesity epidemic among men is in part attributable to declining testosterone levels. This decrease is not just the kind related to normal aging. There has been a worldwide decline in testosterone levels among men of all ages. One study indicated that there is a global “sperm crisis” with a decrease in sperm counts of 50 percent in the last 50 years.

Weight gain and associated insulin resistance in itself contributes to hormonal changes, lowered testosterone. Visceral or belly fat is a factory of inflammatory chemicals and a cause of conversion of testosterone into estrogen, its female equivalent. Or as Dr. La Puma asks, “Is your belly turning you into a girl?”

Also contributing to this problem are new-to-nature chemicals like environmental toxins, plasticizers, pesticide residues and drug metabolites that convert testosterone into estrogen. Many of these are everyday chemicals used in plastics, papers and beverage containers.

The good news is that the replacement of testosterone has becoming increasingly popular. Talk to your doctor about this option and get tested if it is appropriate. A T level under 300 is generally considered low and any man below this level may be a potential candidate for replacement therapy.

Alternatively, Dr. La Puma emphasizes a number of lifestyle changes that may help. As a culinary and wine expert, he cheerfully offers many delicious recipes that hit the “reward” circuit in men’s brains.

Here are some other tips to help you avoid problems with your testosterone levels:

Avoid plastics — Don’t microwave plastic food containers, try to avoid plastic food containers and bottles or get phthalate-free and BPA-free containers.

Eat more crucifers — These vegetables help detoxify the body through improved liver activity and removal of estrogen. Crucifers include broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, mustard greens and kale.

Eat more monounsaturated fats — Monounsaturated fats from avocados, olives, olive oil, nuts and nut oils are known to help build T levels.

Cut carbs — Reducing your carbohydrate intake almost completely (to less than 50 grams) a couple times a week can help reduce insulin sensitivity, improve weight loss, and reset your body’s hormonal system to resemble that of our cavemen ancestors.

Control your portions — Use the 6-inch plate and the myplate.gov for a guide to portion size.

Do the right kinds of exercise — Squats, pushups and jumping jacks accelerate burning visceral (belly) fat more than running.

If you are overweight or obese, I recommend getting a copy of Dr. La Puma’s book and testing out some of the methods and recipes there.

And ladies, if he isn’t interested, get him a gift copy anyway and prepare some new and healthy dishes for him. You will be increasing “T for two!”

Victor S. Sierpina, MD is Professor of Integrative and Family Medicine at UTMB—Health. His lifelong medical interests have included holistic and integrative approaches to health and healing including blending acupuncture, tai chi meditation, nutrition, and other complementary methods with conventional medical care. He is a well-known speaker, writer, and award-winning medical educator.

