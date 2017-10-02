iStock (Photo: VeselovaElena, VeselovaElena)

Get Your Pumpkin Fix: Pumpkin Spice Protein Shake

By Renell Cronk, RDN, LD

Fall is in the air, and that means pumpkin spice everything! From Starbucks’ famous Pumpkin Spice Latte to pumpkin spice bread, oatmeal, muffins, sticky buns and even pumpkin spice Oreos, there’s simply no shortage of pumpkin-flavored goodies this time of year. But there’s just one problem: most of your favorite pumpkin spice treats are loaded with sugar, carbs and fat.

The good news is that for those of you looking to lose weight (or at least keep from gaining weight this time of year), there is a healthy way for you to enjoy the tastes of the season. Just try this pumpkin spice protein shake, loaded with 20 grams of protein in one serving!

Pumpkin Spice Protein Shake

Ingredients:

• 1 scoop Unflavored Protein (ReLaunch)

• 1/2 cup pumpkin puree (not pie filling)

• 1 cup milk or unsweetened milk alternative*

• 1-2 tsp vanilla extract

• 1 tsp pumpkin spice

• Stevia drops to taste or other sugar alternative

• Optional: For a thicker shake, add 1/2 cup or more of ice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.

*Milk Alternatives: Coconut, Almond, Cashew, Soy, Hemp, Flax, etc.

Make it a latte! Just add:

• 3 tsp instant espresso powder

About the Author

Renell Cronk is a Registered Dietitian with PsyMed, Inc. She helps educate and prepare Nicholson Clinic patients before and after surgery with meal planning, recipe ideas, nutrition education and more. Nothing gives Renell a greater feeling of accomplishment and joy than helping individuals achieve their health, lifestyle and nutrition goals.

