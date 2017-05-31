iStock

Fun, Family, Fitness: How to Stay Active with Your Family in DFW

By Jeremiah Bailleu

If you can’t find anything to do with the family in the DFW area, you may just be looking in the wrong places. Here are a few activities you can do with the whole family to get everybody off of the couch and out on their feet, while having some fun along the way.

Dallas or Fort Worth Zoos — We are very lucky to have two great zoos in the DFW metroplex. Going to the zoo is a great way to spend the day out with your spouse or family and get some exercise at the same time. The Dallas Zoo is the largest zoo in Texas and offers an exciting journey through wildlife habitats around the world, from the African savanna to the South American rain forests and the Outback of Australia. At the Dallas Zoo, kids of all ages will also enjoy the Lacerte Family Children’s Zoo, Texas Cats and the Endangered Tiger Habitat.

Founded in 1909, the Fort Worth Zoo is currently the oldest continuously operating zoo in Texas and is home to 542 species, including 68 endangered and threatened species on the state and federal levels. April through October, Wild Encounters take place at various exhibits throughout the Zoo (weather permitting) where visitors can join Fort Worth Zoo interpretive specialists and zookeepers as they share amazing facts and stats about favorite Zoo animals.

Dallas World Aquarium — If you haven’t been to the Dallas World Aquarium you really need to go see what you have been missing out on. There are so many exhibits, animals, and fish to see and regardless of how hot it is outside, the Dallas World Aquarium is indoors, to give you a break from the Texas heat. Take your kids or grandkids for an up close encounter with hundreds of different species that live on land and in the sea. It is truly a memorable experience for the whole family!

Perot Museum of Nature and Science — Relatively new to Dallas, the Perot Museum is a diverse experience with something for everybody. The museum features everything from dinosaur bones to games and hands-on exhibits for visitors to explore. Now through September 4, visit the special exhibition and uncover a world buried over time, in Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed. Explore the social, natural and spiritual realms of the Maya – past and present – known for their monumental architecture, distinctive art and intricate knowledge of astronomy and time. A trip to the Perot Museum is sure to be jam-packed with learning and hands-on indoor fun and gives you plenty of reasons to get the family up and moving.

Klyde Warren Park — Load up the car and take the family to the most beautiful new park the metroplex has to offer, Klyde Warren Park. Pack a picnic or take advantage from the on-site restaurant or grab some grub at one of the many popular food trucks at the park. Check out the park’s website for a list of free events happening every day. Feel free to bring the pup out for a day at the park as well!

Katy Trail — This historic trail is an absolutely beautiful place to go for a walk and enjoy the day when the weather is nice. Feel free to bring your dog, rollerblades or bicycle, but be sure to pack extra bottles of water because you may need them. The 3.5 mile long Katy Trail is built on an old railroad line beginning at the Victory Promenade in the heart of downtown Dallas and runs through uptown, ending just south of Mockingbird Lane on the north end. Be sure to stop at the Katy Trail Ice House while you’re out and grab some food on what’s been dubbed the “best patio in Dallas” that sits right on the trail, and yes, it is a pet friendly patio!

Local 5K Runs — Get involved in your community by raising some money and getting some exercise along the way with a 5K run or walk. The majority of local 5K runs/walks support different charities or causes. Check out active.com for a list of upcoming runs near you.

Now you have no excuse to get up and go this weekend. The best way to motivate yourself to be active is to find an activity you and your family will enjoy!

Jeremiah is a Marketing/Advertising Coordinator at the Nicholson Clinic. He assists with patient support and customer care for Nicholson Clinic and ReLaunch Nutrition. Jeremiah started with Nicholson Clinic two years ago and recently received his degree in Marketing from the University of North Texas.

