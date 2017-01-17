Four Questions to Determine your Health Status

Whether or not you chose to make a New Year’s Resolution this year, there is one general resolution we should all make: to live a healthier life in 2017.

To live “healthier” is a broad goal, and to achieve it, you must first have a starting point — a benchmark. As you begin the new year, here are four simple questions that can largely determine how healthy your lifestyle is.

1. Are you a non-smoker?

2. Is your Body Mass Index (BMI) less than 30

3. Do you engage in mild or moderate physical activity at least 2 ½ hours per week?

4. Do you eat at least five servings of fruits and vegetables daily?

Your answers to these questions can be highly predictive of how likely you are to suffer early morbidity and mortality from diabetes, cancer, heart disease, dementia and other health problems.

It turns out that answering yes to even one of these substantially lowers overall health risk and promotes healthy aging. Surprisingly only three percent of Americans and 10 percent of Europeans answered yes to all four, which conferred the lowest risk of disease and greatest health benefits.

This differential between Europe and the US is mainly because of the higher incidence of obesity in our country. Do you know your BMI? Figure it by plugging in your height and weight into this BMI calculator. Remember, a BMI of less than 30 is healthier than more than 30, which is considered obese.

The noted heart surgeon, Christiaan Barnard once said that our goal in life should be “to die young, as late as possible.” These words of wisdom suggest that we need to tend to those things that keep us young functionally, mind, body, and spirit. As we ascend in age, our goal should be to postpone as long as we can the depredations of unhealthy aging, premature disease, and loss of function.

Just addressing these four issues will alter your health status at least as much as medical treatments. Use these questions as a guide to make healthy lifestyle changes. There’s no better time than a new year to determine to quit smoking, exercise more, or eat more fruits and vegetables.

By Victor S. Sierpina, MD

About the Author

Victor S. Sierpina, MD is Professor of Integrative and Family Medicine at UTMB—Health. His lifelong medical interests have included holistic and integrative approaches to health and healing including blending acupuncture, tai chi meditation, nutrition, and other complementary methods with conventional medical care. He is a well-known speaker, writer, and award-winning medical educator.

