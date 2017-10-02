iStock (Photo: monkeybusinessimages, monkeybusinessimages)

Focus on Fitness at These 5 Family-Friendly Fall Events

By Jeremiah Bailleu

With temperatures finally starting to cool down, it’s safe to say that summer has come to an end and fall is just beginning. Beautiful weather and shades of orange and yellow give us every reason to get outside and enjoy it before winter approaches and it just gets too cold. Here are a few events going on this year that will give you a great reason to get out of the house and spend some quality family time with the people you love.

2017 Bubble Run - 5k

This run will be in Fort Worth at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 14th. Make sure the whole family wears white, as the mountains of bubbles you’ll run through are sure to add some color to your outfit. They may not taste as good as they are fun but this one will absolutely be a run to remember and a great way to create some lasting memories. Sign up and get all the details here.

State Fair of Texas

The State Fair needs no introduction, as it’s a Texas tradition that only comes once a year. Just over three weeks long, the State Fair of Texas is the highlight of the season for most Texans. With plenty of space to walk around and explore this is a great excuse to get up and moving, just make sure you don’t go too crazy with the delicious foods scattered all over the place. Get your tickets and view the fair schedule here.

2017 KIDFITSTRONG Fitness Challenge

Held in Arlington on October 22, this event will be an absolute blast for the little ones to accomplish something exciting. The entire event is dedicated to keeping kids active and healthy in the form of a fun obstacle course. It will test their speed, strength, agility and overall physical fitness. It is absolutely free to the public and will also have tons of games for the whole family. Get your tickets here.

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze

Located in the heart of Grapevine, this is the go-to family destination pumpkin patch with much more to offer. They open on Friday, September 29 at 3:00pm and will be open daily through Oct. 31. Take the kids on a hayride, enjoy some of homemade hot cider and get lost in the famous corn maze. They also have some friendly furry friends for you to pet. Make sure you check the forecast for rain, as it can get pretty muddy from time to time! You can even pick out the perfect pumpkins for carving this Halloween while you’re there. Details and tickets here.

2017 Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot – 5k

This annual event is held on Thanksgiving (Nov. 23 this year) in Dallas. There is no hurry to finish this 5k, the only thing required is that you and your family have fun! This run will help you make a little bit of extra room for Thanksgiving turkey and help you get active. Enjoy the breath-taking views of downtown Dallas with this 50-year long tradition this Thanksgiving. Sign up here.

Now that the heat is gone, we encourage you to look for every reason to get out and active this fall. So get out there with loved ones and make some memories this year!

About the Author

Jeremiah is a Marketing/Advertising Coordinator at the Nicholson Clinic. He assists with patient support and customer care for Nicholson Clinic and ReLaunch Nutrition. Jeremiah started with Nicholson Clinic two years ago and recently received his degree in Marketing from the University of North Texas.

