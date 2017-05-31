Can Weight Loss Surgery Change Your Life?

By Melody Foster





At Nicholson Clinic, we are in the business of saving lives. Some of our patients come to us dealing with dangerous weight-related health problems like diabetes, while other patients seek out our team of experienced weight loss surgeons to help them reclaim their day-to-day lives.

Our motto is: With You All the Way and at Nicholson Clinic, you’ll find doctors and staff who are fully committed to helping you achieve success and regain your health.

Being overweight isn’t just a physical burden. It’s an emotional, mental and social weight our patients know all too well. We give patients the tools they need to take charge of their health and start living again. Stephanie is a busy mom of three who came to Nicholson Clinic after a lifetime of struggling with her weight. This is her story.

“My experience with the Nicholson Clinic has been life changing. I have been overweight my entire life. In January 2016, after my latest failed diet attempt, I contemplated what next weight loss effort I would pursue. I realized then that I had tried, and failed, them all. I decide that I needed a permanent solution so I made an appointment with the Nicholson Clinic.”





“From the moment I arrived I feel like I was given all of the information I needed. Dr. Julie Kilgore listened to what I had to say and really made me feel like she was interested in tailoring a solution just for me. I was supported by the doctor and the staff the entire time.

“I started out at right at 200lbs. I am down almost 65lbs and I am a completely new person. For the first time in my life I have a healthy BMI. I am a mother of three kids and am better able to keep up with them.”

If being overweight is getting in the way of your life — whether it’s created health problems or keeping you from enjoying life to the full — Nicholson Clinic can help. Give us a call today to learn about our various weight loss options, including minimally invasive weight loss surgery.

