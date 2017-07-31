istock (Photo: happy_lark)

Back-to-School Recipes for the Whole Family

By Jeremiah Bailleu

The school year can be hectic, that’s why it is important to keep a long list of options available to feed the family in as little time as possible. Making sure health is as much of a priority as convenience is difficult when your schedule is overflowing. Here are a few meal and snack ideas that you can use this school year to keep everybody healthy, full and happy.

Breakfast in 10 Minutes

Avocado Toast — Lightly butter a piece of whole wheat bread with margarine. Open a fresh avocado and smash into a bowl (or slice). Place the bread face-down on a pan on the stove and toast lightly. Break an egg into the pan, using a spatula to keep it in a small area. Add salt, pepper or desired seasoning. Spread the avocado onto the piece of toast, topping it all with the cooked egg.

Microwave Quiche — Place spinach and water into a microwave safe mug. Microwave for one minute. Remove the mug and drain the water. Break an egg into the mug, add desired seasonings and beat with a fork. Microwave for three minutes, or until cooked.

Lunch Packing Pro

Peanut Butter or Nut Butter — Peanut butter or nut Butter is healthy when eaten in moderate portions and for kids, it is great to give them the energy they need to get through the day. Apple slices and peanut butter can give them the healthy fats and protein their bodies need, and what kid doesn’t love peanut butter? Another healthy option is a peanut butter and banana sandwich on whole wheat bread.

Veggies and Fat-Free Ranch — It’s no secret that it can be difficult to get kids to eat their vegetables. It’s easier to get them to actually enjoy their carrots and broccoli when they have some ranch to give it a flavor they like. Fat-free ranch is a great side-kick that will ensure that those veggies don’t end up in the trash at school. As an alternative to ranch, give hummus a try. Not only is it delicious, it’s also high in protein!

Deli Meat Roll Ups — Not only are they are high in protein, deli meat roll ups with meat, low-fat cheese and even veggie sticks are simple, quick and very versatile for picky eaters. Kids will enjoy putting them together, just like their favorite LunchablesⓇ.

Whole Wheat Wraps — As much as kids love white bread, it is a much healthier alternative to switch them over to wheat, if possible. A great way to make the transition is to pack whole wheat wraps for lunch instead of sandwiches. Whole wheat tortillas or whole grain flatbreads are a much healthier option, and do not require any extra preparation.

Quick and Easy Dinner Recipes for Busy Families

Chicken and Broccoli — Start by sautéing small bite sized pieces of chicken in a large pan or wok with olive oil (or cooking oil of your choice). Add in chopped broccoli (and any extras like sliced green onions and sesame seeds). Flavor with seasoning and two to three tablespoons of your choice of sauce, such as coconut aminos, balsamic and vinegar, or lemon juice. Once the chicken is thoroughly cooked, dinner is served!

Quinoa Pizza Bowls — Cook one cup of dry quinoa. Stir in pizza sauce until evenly combined. Spray 10-ounce, oven safe ramekins (or small bowls) with cooking spray. Spread two tablespoons of pizza sauce on the bottom of each. Layer each with about 1/4 cup of quinoa and flatten with spoon. Layer with a pinch of shredded mozzarella, and preferred toppings (mushrooms, onions,pepperoni, etc.) Bake for 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and beginning to brown on top.

About the Author

Jeremiah is a Marketing/Advertising Coordinator at the Nicholson Clinic. He assists with patient support and customer care for Nicholson Clinic and ReLaunch Nutrition. Jeremiah started with Nicholson Clinic two years ago and recently received his degree in Marketing from the University of North Texas.

© 2017 WFAA-TV