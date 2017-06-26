iStock

6 Healthy and Refreshing Smoothie Recipes

By Renell Cronk, BS, RDN, LD

Aren’t all smoothies healthy? When we think of smoothies, most of the time, healthy comes to mind but that is not always the case. The truth is smoothies are typically very high in carbohydrates, added sugar and have very little protein.

Protein is key in helping to build and repair muscles, tissues, bones and hormones. It also helps to promote healthy skin, hair and nails. Protein is digested more slowly than carbohydrates and sugar which not only helps to fill us up but keeps us full for hours after consuming.

You may have guessed it by now but the secret to creating a healthy smoothie is making sure to add in a quality protein source. All the smoothie recipes below are high in protein and low in Carbohydrates and added sugar.

Here are six recipes for healthy smoothies. For each recipe, combine ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.

Vanilla Latte

Ingredients:

• 1 scoop ReLaunch Unflavored Protein

• 1/2 cup cold brew coffee or chilled coffee

• 1/4 cup milk or unsweetened milk alternative*

• 1/2 cup ice

• 1-2 tsp vanilla extract

• Stevia drops to taste

• Optional: 1/4 frozen banana for creamier texture

Avocadolicious

Ingredients:

• 1 scoop Unflavored Protein (ReLaunch)

• 1/2 avocado

• 1/2 cup milk or unsweetened milk alternative*

• 1/2 cup frozen fruit of your choice (I use green banana)

• Stevia drops to taste

Chocolate Lover

Ingredients:

• 1 scoop Unflavored Protein (ReLaunch)

• 1-2 tbsp. unsweetened cacao powder

• 1/2-1 cup milk or unsweetened milk alternative*

• 1/2 frozen banana

• 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

• Stevia drops to taste

• Optional: Add 1 tbsp. peanut butter or almond butter

Berry Berry Kaley

• 1 scoop unflavored protein (ReLaunch)

• 1/4 cup chopped kale

• 1/2 cup frozen mixed berries

• 1 cup milk or unsweetened milk alternative*

• Stevia drops to taste

Lemonilla

• 1 scoop unflavored protein (ReLaunch)

• 1/2 squeezed lemon

• 1-2 teaspoons vanilla

• 1 cup milk or unsweetened milk alternative*

• 1/2- 1 cup ice

• Stevia drops to taste

M.Y.O.S.

• 1 scoop unflavored protein (ReLaunch)

• 1/2 cup frozen fruit of choice

• 1 cup milk or unsweetened milk alternative

• Stevia drops to taste

• Optional: 1 tbsp. smoothie booster

These smoothie boosters can be added to any smoothie to increase nutrients and health benefits:

• Flax Seed/oil

• Chia Seed

• Unflavored Kefir

• Coconut oil

• MCT oil

• Greens superfood powder

• Psyllium husk or other fiber powder

• Spirulina

• Liquid/powder multivitamin or other vitamins

• Probiotic powder

• Wheat grass

• Beet crystals

• Acai powder

• Bee pollen

• Matcha powder

• Maca Root

• Turmeric

• Ginger

*Milk Alternatives: coconut, almond, cashew, soy, hemp, flax, etc.

