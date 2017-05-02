iStock (Photo: khamlin14)

5 Recipes to Kick Off Your Summer

By Jeremiah Bailleu

Get ready, before we know it summer will be upon us and that means it’s time to fire up the grill. Grilling season tends to make us think hamburgers and hot dogs, but here are a few recipes that will be more forgiving around the waistline this summer.

Grilled Shrimp

Shrimp is very easy to prepare on the grill and surprisingly low in calories. Put six to seven raw, peeled and veined shrimp on a bamboo skewer, brush with oil and add a little bit of salt and pepper before throwing them on the grill. Cook for about two minutes on each side (or until flesh is pinkish and tails are red). Add a squeeze of lemon to give it a zesty taste and they are ready to eat. Eight grilled shrimp contain approximately 50 calories.

Turkey Burgers

There’s nothing more American than biting into a juicy burger that’s fresh off of the grill. Ground turkey can be a great alternative to beef and allow you to enjoy a healthier option. Be sure to choose the ground turkey that is the highest percentage of lean meat at the grocery store. You can chop onions or peppers and mix them into the meat before forming your patties to give them a little flavor boost. Italian seasoning is also a guilt-free way to spice things up a bit. We recommend that you buy whole wheat hamburger buns and choose a cheese that is low in saturated fat.

Tropical Grilled Chicken

Grilled chicken is sure to be a crowd favorite this summer and one you can feel free to get creative with. For a little sweetness, try marinating your chicken in pineapple juice overnight. Top with chopped mango, onion, tomato and cilantro after grilling to add a fresh, tropical flavor.

Veggie Kabobs

Summer just hasn’t officially started without some fresh vegetables on a kabob. Feel free to add your shrimp or chicken to the bamboo stick to cook everything together, but keep in mind the shrimp cook very fast. Some kabob favorites are zucchini, yellow squash, red onion and bell peppers. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper and brush on some low-calorie balsamic vinaigrette on after they come off of the grill to add some zing.

Watermelon Chiller

This drink is refreshingly easy to make and can help keep you cool while you’re out soaking up the sun. In a blender, add two cups of chilled seedless watermelon, 1/2 cup of pomegranate juice, a splash of lemon juice and one mint leaf. Blend ingredients together with a cup of ice (optional), pour into a glass, top with mint and enjoy!

Grilling when the weather is nice is a great way to bring friends and family together. Even though you automatically think of hamburgers and hot dogs there are healthier options that can taste just as delicious hot off of the grill.

About the Author

Jeremiah is a Marketing/Advertising Coordinator at the Nicholson Clinic. He assists with patient support and customer care for Nicholson Clinic and ReLaunch Nutrition. Jeremiah started with Nicholson Clinic two years ago and recently received his degree in Marketing from the University of North Texas.

