DALLAS -- Jennifer Dickerson's daughter, Eva, lived only 47 days.

"She was born in October and died in December and then I filed a complaint," she said.

She filed a complaint against the doctor who was monitoring her pregnancy.

Dr. Manuel Rivera-Alsina misread two ultrasounds when Dickerson was 17 and 24 weeks pregnant.

Sensing something wasn't right, Dickerson went to another doctor. At 36 weeks, they learned the baby had a diaphragmatic hernia, which is often fatal but can be treatable. However, in this case, they found out too late.

"It's just not having that option," Dickerson said. "He took away the option and that's what really hurts is that we will never know."

The Texas Medical Board sanctioned Rivera-Alsina and fined him $3,000. He got to keep his license.

Dickerson says the punishment wasn't enough.

Dr. Allan Shulkin served on the board for eight years.

He says the board extensively reviews all cases and does the best it can with the information given.

“Once the complaint is initiated there is a process," Shulkin said. "And for good or bad, the physician receives and deserves due process. But that due process is expedited if there is a concern over the egregiousness of the complaint."

Complaints can be filed online. They are then reviewed by multiple doctors, nurses and experts. The more serious ones are set for hearings before a board made up of doctors and citizens.

“If the experts found there were real problems we would work on the report of the experts,” Shulkin said.

But the board moves slowly, sometimes taking years to deal with complaints.

"I think it's worth filing a complaint," Dickerson said. "I would have very little expectations of Texas Medical Board to do anything that is going to help the doctor be better or your situation better."

But Dickerson says she went through the grueling process for Ava and so others would know what happened.

Dr. Rivera-Alsina wasn't criminally charged. He met all the requirements imposed by the board so his record has been cleared.

