7 more flu-related deaths reported in Dallas County

Seven more flu-related deaths were reported in Dallas County on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 38 this season.

The most recent patients ranged in age from 51 to 89, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services. They lived in Cedar Hill, Dallas, Garland, DeSoto and Rowlett.

All of the patients had "high risk" health conditions and died from complications of the flu, according to officials.

Flu cases have been widespread across the country and have been particularly prevalent in Texas.

The Bonham school district in Fannin County and the Gunter school district in Grayson County have canceled classes for a week after flu outbreaks.

