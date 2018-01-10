3 flu-related deaths reported in Tarrant County

Flu Shot (Photo: KING)

FORT WORTH -- Three people have died due to complications from the flu in Tarrant County, health officials reported on Wednesday.

The number marks the first "voluntarily reported adult flu-related deaths" of the season, according to Tarrant County Public Health spokesperson Kelly Hanes.

The three deaths involved senior adults ages 55 or over who had underlying medical conditions.

Influenza deaths in adults aren't usually reported to local health departments, but pediatric deaths are, Hanes said. This means there could be more deaths than the three that are being reported.

“It’s safe to say that we are currently experiencing a flu outbreak and these three voluntarily reported flu-related deaths reflect that,” Chief Epidemiologist Russell Jones said. “This season is a mirrored reflection of 2013-2014, which was one of the more serious flu seasons of the past decade. Recognizing the early symptoms of this disease and consulting your healthcare provider, so you can get on an antiviral medicine like Tamiflu or Relenza, is advice that could lessen the severity of the disease for you.”

In Dallas County, where influenza deaths are reported, a total of 18 people have died from complications with the virus.

