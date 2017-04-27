28 years and counting: Heart transplant recipient thrives

Ralph Thornton and his family (Photo: Courtesy)

DALLAS - Ralph Thornton still doesn’t know the name of the person whose heart beats in his chest but the North Dallas man is thankful for every year that heart transplant has given him.

It's been a remarkable and well-above average with 28 years so far.

Thornton, now 73, is a semi-retired chief financial officer. His first heart attack came at 45. And for a man who admits he was a high-stressed, high-blood pressure, highly-motivated, chain-smoking businessman, the second heart attack got his attention once and for all.

"I went flatline and they brought me back," he said. "The doctors were hollering at me saying, ‘Mr. Thornton, Mr. Thornton, you're back.' Of course, I didn't know I was gone."

But he was so far gone that only a heart transplant would save him. He ended up at UT Southwestern’s former St. Paul University Hospital, now William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital. He was only the ninth heart transplant at that medical facility. Dr. W. Steves Ring had established the transplant program only the year before.

Ralph Thornton (Photo: WFAA)

"Some of it is the luck of the match,,” said Dr. Ring ofThornton’s transplant success. "Much of it is how well the patient takes care of themselves afterwards."

The average life expectancy of a heart transplant recipient in the United States is about 10 years. Dr. Ring said the UT Southwestern success rate is better, with an average of 13 to 14 years.

Thornton’s 28-year success, which comes from following doctor’s orders, strict adherence to scheduled anti-rejection medication and a substantial change in lifestyle (i.e. giving up smoking) puts him well beyond the average. The longest living heart transplant recipient in the world has lived successfully with a transplant well beyond 30 years.

"It's successes like Mr. Thornton, long-term successes like Mr. Thornton, that keep the physicians really going and pushing and always trying to push the envelope a little bit,” Dr. Ring said.

"Remarkable,” Thornton said. “I don't question it. I enjoy it."

Thornton said he never learned much about his donor. Connecting those families just wasn't done as much way back then. But whoever that family is, he wants them to look at the family photographs he keeps on his living room wall. One of them is a large portrait of his family assembled while on vacation standing in front of a Galveston pier.

"It's given me 28 years of life and grandkids,” the father of four and grandfather of seven said. “Grandkids and a relationship with God.”

As for how long he expects his gift to last, Thornton said that’s something he doesn’t dwell on.

"I'm looking forward to a good tomorrow," he said. "One day at a time.”

And in National Donate Life Month, he asks the rest of us to consider being donors to offer someone else that good day too.

