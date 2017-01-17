Haltom City officer investigated for spanking kids who ran from grandma

Getty Images

A Haltom City patrol officer is being investigated for spanking two children — with the permission of their grandmother — after he stopped the kids from running into a busy street.

The officer, who is not being identified, used a small child’s belt to “lightly tap” the bottoms of the 5-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister, after asking the grandmother’s permission, she said. The grandmother spoke on the condition that her name and those of the children not be used.

The grandmother, two other patrol officers, a neighbor and the neighbor’s 10-year-old daughter witnessed the spanking in November. Police authorities were alerted last week and began an internal investigation.

“The complaint was received through an internal source and is currently being investigated by the Professional Standards Unit,” Police Chief Cody Phillips said Tuesday in an email. “Once the investigation, including interviews with all parties, is concluded, any action(s) taken by the department will be determined based on the findings of the investigation.”

The officer remains on duty.

The incident occurred in early November after the grandmother called 911 because her grandchildren had run away from her and she couldn’t catch them.

