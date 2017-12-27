Missing mom and daughter safe after SUV found abandoned in New Orleans

Cecelia is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’04” tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Sophie is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’02” tall and weighs about 82 pounds. (Photo: WWL)

GULFPORT, MISS. (WWL-TV) - UPDATE: New Orleans Police say the missing mother and her daughter were located and are not in any danger.

"No foul play is suspected in this incident," a spokesperson for NOPD said. "NOPD impounded the vehicle upon discovery on December 26, and the vehicle will be returned to the family."

Original story below:

Police in Mississippi are asking for the public’s help to find a missing mother and her 12-year-old daughter after their car was found abandoned in New Orleans.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, 37-year-old Cecelia Stokes and her daughter, Sophie Stokes, were last seen in Gulfport around 11 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Investigators believe Cecelia was traveling to Louisiana. Her 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was later found abandoned near the Michoud Blvd exit on I-10 in New Orleans.

The Stokes were reported missing after family members could not locate or make contact with them. Police say Cecelia has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression.

Cecelia is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’4” and weighs about 120 pounds. Sophie is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’2” and weighs about 82 pounds.

Detectives are working with New Orleans police to locate Cecelia and Sophie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

