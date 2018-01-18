Groper caught on camera in Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE -- Police are asking for help finding a man who they say groped two females in parking lots.

The incidents happened less than two hours apart on Saturday, Jan. 13.

At about 2 p.m., the suspect approached a woman in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree store on Main Street, grabbing her rear end. He took off from the scene in a black 2010-2015 Toyota Camry with tinted windows and paper tags, police said.

At about 3:45 p.m. the suspect did the same thing to a woman in the parking lot of Kroger on East Pioneer Parkway. Surveillance video shows the woman fighting back.

The suspect is described as a white male with short hair and a tattoo on his right arm. He was seen smoking a vapor cigarette on camera.

If you have any information on his identity, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (972) 988-8477.

