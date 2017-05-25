Greg Kelley's girlfriend, family and friends staying by his side

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - On the day Williamson County authorities announced they were reopening the Greg Kelley child sex assault case, Kelley's loved ones let out a sigh of relief.

Kelley was convicted of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy and is serving a 25-year sentence in the Huntsville prison.

Kelley and his girlfriend, Gaebri Anderson. (Photo: Family)

"It's been a long journey. It's hard to explain to everybody," said Gaebri Anderson, Kelley's longtime girlfriend who stood by him during his trial. Anderson spoke to KVUE's Amber Downing in a Facetime call.

Gaebri has been in love with Kelley since the eighth grade. Since then, and even through his imprisonment, she has not left his side.

"I see him at least once a month or every other month, and we talk and write letters to each other," she said. "So, we're really in contact. I try to keep him up to date with what's going on and he keeps me up to date with what's going on in his life."

Anderson was in California when she received the news that investigators had named a new suspect in the case.

"The Texas Rangers have been working on this for at least a month now. We didn't know if it was going to be a very quick process and right to the point, or if it would take a while. We weren't really sure," she said.

The news of Kelley taking the fall for someone else's crime still shocks her to this day.

"It's heartbreaking that the person could even let him go through this. For what he was accused of, I can't believe he let someone else take the blame for what he did," she said.

As the investigation continues, Anderson said she will remain close to Kelley until the day he is released.

"I'm going to stick by him till the very end -- through everything... I just keep praying, keep fighting and I really do believe that the truth is going to come out and justice will be served," she said.

Anderon's mom, Tracy Anderson, told KVUE's Kris Betts that she never stopped believing in Kelley.

"It was a sigh of relief, but it was like 'finally.' All we've ever wanted is the truth and justice, and we want everything transparent. We have nothing to hide. Our story's always going to be the same, Greg's story is always going to be the same," Tracy explained. "And it was just a feeling of relief."

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick said he received "credible" evidence that prompted him to ask the Texas Rangers to investigate the case. That information revealed that someone other than Kelley might have committed the assault.

Court documents indicate that the new suspect is Johnathan McCarty, a friend of Kelley's. McCarty's mother operated the in-home daycare where Kelley was staying when the assaults took place.

A photo Kelley sent his mom from prison on Mother's Day. (Photo: Family)

Kelley's family says they are not surprised that McCarty is a suspect.

"We weren't surprised about that from the beginning, we know that the physical resemblance between Johnathan and Greg and we knew that it was a strong possibility that Johnathan was the one in question," said Pamala Brimberry, a friend of Kelley's family.

Family friends said that Kelley is a man of faith and refused to point fingers at McCarty because he did not witness the sexual assault.

Tracy said that Kelley believes there is a reason behind everything that has happened.

"He's in there to change people's lives and every time we visited there would be inmates going by saying 'this guy right here, he has changed my life. Changed my life,'" Tracy said.

A Williamson County judge set a trial date for Kelley during the first week of August. At the trial, the judge will decide whether Kelley can be released on bond.

Kelley's mom, Rosa Kelley, said that he has been working on his associate's degree and has a full scholarship offer to a Christian college in California if he is set free.

Now, Kelley's family and friends are waiting with hope that his name will be cleared and he will be released soon.

