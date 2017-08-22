Greg Kelley released on bond after 2014 child sex assault conviction

Greg Kelley speaks to reporters after he is released from Williamson County jail on bond Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. (Photo: KVUE)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - Three years after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a then-4-year-old boy in a case that led to an outpouring of support from many in the community who believed he was wrongly accused, Greg Kelley has been released on bond Tuesday.

PHOTOS | Greg Kelley greets family, speaks to reporters after release from jail on bond

The judge granted his bond weeks after a three-day hearing that took place in the first week of August. He left Williamson County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

NOW: This is the order releasing #gregkelley on bond. pic.twitter.com/3gUavv7MmG — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) August 22, 2017

In 2014, Kelley, now 22, was convicted in the sexual assault case which led to his 25-year prison sentence.

TIMELINE: Greg Kelley case

Earlier this year, Williamson County authorities reopened his case and identified Johnathan McCarty -- Kelley's best friend at the time of the alleged assault -- as one of three suspects. On June 6, Kelley was returned to Williamson County Jail from the Wynne Unit in Huntsville, Texas.

Greg Kelley: What we know about his case so far

Authorities reopen Greg Kelley child sex assault case, ID new suspect

Watch Kelley walk out of jail and speak before reporters Tuesday: (If the video does not appear below click here.)

© 2017 KVUE-TV