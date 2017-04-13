A Grapevine man was taken into custody after firing a shotgun into the street and injuring a teen.
According to a spokesperson with the Grapevine Police Department, Jason Marcum, 43, fired the shotgun outside of his home in the 3000 block of Creekview Drive around 8:20 p.m.
Witnesses said there were two groups of teens in the street when Marcum allegedly fired this shotgun several times. A bullet fragment struck the 17-year-old in the leg. The teen was treated and released from a hospital.
Marcum faces a charge of Deadly Conduct.
