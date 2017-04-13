WFAA
Close

Grapevine PD: Homeowner injures teen after firing shotgun into the street

WFAA 12:57 PM. CDT April 13, 2017

A Grapevine man was taken into custody after firing a shotgun into the street and injuring a teen.

According to a spokesperson with the Grapevine Police Department, Jason Marcum, 43, fired the shotgun outside of his home in the 3000 block of Creekview Drive around 8:20 p.m.

 

Witnesses said there were two groups of teens in the street when Marcum allegedly fired this shotgun several times.  A bullet fragment struck the 17-year-old in the leg.  The teen was treated and released from a hospital.  

Marcum faces a charge of Deadly Conduct. 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories