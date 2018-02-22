Grand Prairie restaurant destroyed in early morning fire

GRAND PRAIRIE -- A restaurant in Grand Prairie was destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at Restaurante Hacienda Buffet on East Main Street just after 2 a.m. A passerby saw the flames coming out of the roof and called 911.

Crews arrived and tried to put out the flames from the inside, but it was too dangerous, officials said. They moved outside to try and fight the fire, which was eventually put out just before 3 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The building will likely be a total loss, crews said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2018 WFAA-TV