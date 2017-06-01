Grand Opening to give public a sneak peek at Legacy West

PLANO (WFAA) -- Grand openings are becoming a regular celebration in the booming economic goldmine of West Plano, but Friday night might be the biggest of the all. The $3.2 billion Legacy West development has been planned and constructed for years and will open for a public sneak peek this weekend.

The 255-acre collection of shops, restaurants, and apartments sits along the same business park where Toyota, FedEx, and other companies have recently set up headquarters. Those companies will bring 20,000 workers to the area near the intersection of the Dallas North and Sam Rayburn tollways. With an influx of people, Legacy West will fill help their need for nearby housing, food, and shopping.

The development was led by The Karahan Companies, a real estate firm which has been part of the D-FW real estate scene since the early 1980’s.

"The only thing better than watching this new magnificent project evolve from ground breaking to grand opening, is seeing fabulous new store and restaurants open and watching people genuinely enjoy the experience we have worked so hard to create," said developer Fehmi Karahan.

Concerts, previews, and food-tastings at the 55,000 square-foot food hall will be the attractions for the grand opening weekend. The public can see the development on Friday, June 2, 5pm-9:30pm, Saturday, June 3, 12pm-9:30pm and Sunday, June 4, 12pm-5pm.

Governor Greg Abbott initially planned to take part in the ribbon-cutting, but cancelled those plans on Thursday.

