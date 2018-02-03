Grand champion steer sells for $200,000 at Fort Worth Stock Show

Mufasa, the grand champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show, sold for $200,000 on Saturday.

FORT WORTH - A Texas teenager will be heading back to the Panhandle a whole lot richer this weekend.

Ben Benzer, 17, sold his grand champion European Crossbred steer, Mufasa, for $200,000 to Hillwood Properties on Saturday at the Fort Worth Stock Show sale of champions.

Benzer is from Texline, about an hour and a half northwest of Amarillo.

Mufasa, weighing in at 1,329 pounds, earned the prestigious grand champion title on Friday. But the real fun began Saturday morning at the sale of champions, where business men and women gather each year to bid on the top livestock from the junior Stock Show, including goats and pigs.

The grand champion steer routinely fetches $200,000 and above.

Last year's grand champion, a European Crossbred named Rocco, sold for $240,000, tying a Stock Show record. The prize for the grand champion has only dipped below $200,000 once since 2010, selling for $185,000 in 2011, according to the Star-Telegram.

