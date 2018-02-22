Gov. Greitens indicted for invasion of privacy stemming from March 2015 affair

ST. LOUIS – Missouri governor Eric Greitens was indicted Thursday on one count of invasion of privacy.

According to court documents, Greitens knowingly took a photograph of a woman in a state of full or partial nudity without her knowledge and consent and in a place where a person would have a reasonable expectation of privacy. According to a news release, a felony if a person transmits an image "in a manner that allows access to that image via a computer." He's been charged with a Class D Felony.

His next court appearance is on March 16. The penalty for first-degree invasion of privacy in Missouri is up to four years in prison.

Greitens was taken into custody in St. Louis and a judge granted his release. Greitens will be allowed to travel. According to the Associated Press, he’s scheduled to be in Washington this weekend for a meeting of the nation's governors.

Greitens admitted in January to having an affair with an unidentified woman in 2015, but he denied allegations of blackmail. On Jan. 12, St. Louis Circuit Attorney announced an investigation into the governor.

Gov. Greitens statement

As I have said before, I made a personal mistake before I was Governor. I did not commit a crime.

With today’s disappointing and misguided political decision, my confidence in our prosecutorial system is shaken, but not broken. I know this will be righted soon.

The people of Missouri deserve better than a reckless liberal prosecutor who uses her office to score political points.

I look forward to the legal remedies to reverse this action.

This will not for a moment deter me from doing the important work of the great people of Missouri.

Speaker of the House Todd Richardson, Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr, and Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo statement

“We will carefully examine the facts contained in the indictment and answer the question as to whether or not the governor can lead our state while a felony case moves forward. The people of Missouri deserve no less. We will begin the process of tasking a group of legislators to investigate these serious charges.”

MORE: Leaders react to indictment of Gov. Greitens

Statement from law firm defending Greitens in criminal investigation

“In forty years of public and private practice, I have never seen anything like this. The charges against my client are baseless and unfounded. My client is absolutely innocent. We will be filing a motion to dismiss.” – Edward L. Dowd, Jr.

In an unrelated event, Sheena Greitens is scheduled to speak at WashU Thursday at 6 p.m.

Looking forward to this talk on North Korea at WashU @WUSTL tonight! pic.twitter.com/PO7ieWOsV7 — Sheena Greitens (@SheenaGreitens) February 22, 2018

