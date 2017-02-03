Girl shot in Dallas apartment

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
TRIAL FOR DOCTOR ACCUSED OF HARMING PATIENTS
-
A life-changing act of kindness
-
OFFICER'S MESSAGE TO IMMIGRANTS GOES VIRAL
-
Mystery illness at school: What's making them sick?
-
Muslims warned feds about accused shooter
-
Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump's line
-
Signing Day: Matt Rhule on Baylor's class
-
NEW CAMPAIGN WARNS OF CO-SLEEPING DANGERS
-
Plano Fire Warrant
-
Arlington officer run over twice
More Stories
-
Human remains found near Alpine as search for Zuzu…Feb. 3, 2017, 1:18 p.m.
-
Parents, teachers demand answers as Arlington…Feb. 2, 2017, 6:45 p.m.
-
Reports: Trump travel order revoked 100,000 visasFeb. 3, 2017, 12:38 p.m.