Cowboys clinch NFC East, No. 1 seed with Giants' loss

With the New York Giants' loss in Philadelphia Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
The Cowboys will have a bye week in the first round and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Going into Week 16, the Cowboys' "magic number" was one, meaning they needed either a win or a Giants loss to clinch the No. 1 seed.
With New York's loss, no other team can match the Cowboys' 12 wins.
#NFC Playoffs— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 23, 2016
1. * - #Cowboys ... 12-2
2. yx - SEA ... 9-4-1
3. ATL ... 9-5
4. DET ... 9-5
5. NYG ... 10-5
6. GB ... 8-6
*clinched #1 seed
Copyright 2016 WFAA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs