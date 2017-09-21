George Strait joins Gov. Abbott to meet Harvey victims in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Texas -- It has been a little over a week since he sold out the Majestic Theater in San Antonio to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey, and on Thursday the country music legend was in Rockport to meet some of those victims personally.

George Strait joined Texas Governor Greg Abbott for a meet-and-greet for the community of Rockport. The event took place outside of a local hardware store.

Just last week, Strait headlined the Hand in Hand Texas benefit concert for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The show sold out within 20 minutes of going on sale.

