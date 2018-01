(Photo: Visuals Unlimited, Inc./Carol & Mike Werner/Getty Images)

GARLAND – Police are investigating a Garland shooting that left two people dead.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 6500 block of Glenmoor Drive in Garland, a spokesperson with the police department said.

The victims are two adult males who have not been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

