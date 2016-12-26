Garland honors tornado victims one year later

Survivors, and the family members of the nine Garland victims of the December 26, 2015 tornado, gathered under a tent on the shore of Lake Ray Hubbard Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of that painful night.

And for some of them, like Natasha Briggs, it was the first time she dared return to the place where her sister died.



“I’m really still trying to process it all,” Briggs said. Briggs’ sister Kimberly Tippett and Tippett’s 1-year-old son Kamryn were among those killed when the tornado swept cars off the I-30/PGBT overpass ramps.

“I’m just grateful for what the city is doing and how they’ve been here for us. Just knowing that we have their support just kind of gives me peace.”



Families, survivors, first responders, and city leaders gathered under a tent, purposely placed in the same path as the tornado one year ago, to commemorate the initial reforestation of the heavily damaged park and to unveil a plaque dedicated to the victims and “The Spirit of Garland.”



It reads: On Saturday, December 26, 2015, an EF4 tornado ripped through north Texas. More than 1,100 homes, apartments and businesses in Garland were damaged or destroyed. Vehicles were swept off a highway overpass, taking the lives of nine people.



John Paul Jones park lost dozens of trees in that storm. In recognition of the spirit of the Garland community, initial reforestation of the park is dedicated to the memories of those lost, to the courage of those who have survived and worked to rebuild, and the dedication of the public servants and volunteers who have aided in every stage of the recovery process.



“I think the families, the hardiness, the people coming forward and helping each other, I think they will heal in a tremendous way,” said Garland Mayor Douglas Athas when asked about continuing progress made one year later. “And truly the scars will be hardly visible,” he said of the home and business rebuilding process in the years to come.



But carrying scars that might never heal, victims’ families told us they appreciated the city’s anniversary gesture and the help they’ve received over this difficult year.



“This is all we’re thinking about during the holidays,” said Stern Harris. His father Timothy Harris was among the Garland tornado victims. “It’s very encouraging and its great of Garland to put something on like this and see others that were affected.”



But as the victims’ families embraced each other and left the ceremony wearing blue and white ribbons and carrying white carnations, Kenneth Briggs offered one final piece of advice. He is Kimberly Tippet’s brother-in-law.



“Just remember guys to keep your family close by,” Briggs said. ”Because you never know when you’re going to wake up and your family will be gone.”



If you would like to help with the continuing rebuilding effort visit GarlandStrong.com



