WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 15 weather alerts
Close

Garland confirms first human West Nile case this year

WFAA 5:57 PM. CDT July 24, 2017

GARLAND - The Garland Health Department has confirmed the city's first human case of West Nile virus this year.

The diagnosed resident lives on Highcrest Drive near the intersections of Lyons and Bobtown roads, officials said Monday. 

"The resident was diagnosed with West Nile fever, the less severe form of WNV infection," read the statement.

The city has urged residents to take precautions.

The 4Ds to reduce risk.

  • DEET All Day, Every Day: Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA approved repellents and follow instructions.
  • Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.
  • Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace.
  • Dusk & Dawn: Limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. 

Officials have detected the virus in 13 mosquito samples captured by the Garland Health Department. 

 

© 2017 WFAA-TV

WFAA

Arlington pastor died of West Nile, but loved ones won't let him be just a statistic

WFAA

West Nile-associated death reported in Tarrant County

WFAA

Plano reports first human West Nile case of 2017

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories