Garland confirms first human West Nile case this year

Students from the University of North Texas Health Science Center examine mosquitoes caught in traps set up at Fort Worth fire stations to monitor the spread of West Nile virus. (Photo: WFAA)

GARLAND - The Garland Health Department has confirmed the city's first human case of West Nile virus this year.

The diagnosed resident lives on Highcrest Drive near the intersections of Lyons and Bobtown roads, officials said Monday.

"The resident was diagnosed with West Nile fever, the less severe form of WNV infection," read the statement.

The city has urged residents to take precautions.

The 4Ds to reduce risk.

DEET All Day, Every Day: Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA approved repellents and follow instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace.

Dusk & Dawn: Limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Officials have detected the virus in 13 mosquito samples captured by the Garland Health Department.

© 2017 WFAA-TV