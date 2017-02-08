Garland attacker sentenced in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man convicted of working with ISIS was back in court Wednesday morning to find out his sentence.

Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in helping plan an attack on a draw Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas.

He was charged with arming and training two homegrown terrorists and was convicted a year ago in one of the first trials related to the terrorist group.

Two weeks ago, Abdul Kareem had an hour-long sentencing hearing at federal court. U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton postponed the punishment.

She asked the attorneys to weigh in about whether the sentence should be upped, because this does involve terrorism.

The prosecution asked for a life sentence.

The defense asked for less than six years.

