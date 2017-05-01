FWPD: Woman shot multiple times, killed in mall parking lot

Authorities say a woman was shot several times in a parking lot of a mall in Fort Worth Monday evening.

The victim was sitting in her car, which was parked at Ridgmar Mall when she was shot.

The victim called 911 herself to report what had happened.

When Fort Worth Police arrived the gunmen had fled the scene.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital where she died of her injuries.



Her name has not been released.

According to police, the suspect has possibly been identified and is not believed to be in Fort Worth.

