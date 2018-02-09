Fuel tanker crash closes Sam Rayburn Tollway

The Sam Rayburn Tollway in Carrollton is closed Friday morning due to a chain-reaction crash with a truck tractor pulling a tanker loaded with fuel.

At approximately 3:10 a.m. highway patrol troopers were called to a crash on the Sam Rayburn Tollway near Huffines. Preliminary information from authorities say there were two crashes.

The first involved a box truck traveling north on the SRT in the center lane. A BMW passenger car was also traveling north in the center lane.

The BMW collided with the back of the box truck which caused the BMW to be disabled in the lanes of northbound SRT.

A truck tractor pulling a tanker, loaded with several thousand gallons of gas and diesel fuel was traveling north on the SRT. The driver of that truck did not see the disabled vehicle in the roadway and collided with the BMW. The tanker separated from the truck and overturned, coming to rest in the center median of the SRT.

The driver of the box truck was not injured however, the drivers of the BMW and the truck tractor sustained serious injuries and were both transported to Medical City Plano.

Both north and southbound lanes of the SRT are closed for hazardous material clean up and will remain closed until further notice.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Video showing Traffic Sam Rayburn Toll @ Huffines pic.twitter.com/C05UWFqcKH — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) February 9, 2018

