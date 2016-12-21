Richard and Nolita Wittrup didn't know how'd they'd come up with enough to make the holidays special for a family of ten, but the Frisco couple knew where to turn to for help.

"I got on the computer and emailed the ladies at my church " Noline said.

Noline soon heard back from dozens of people at Frisco United Methodist Church offering to help send gifts for a single mother and her children who's ages range from three months to 14-years-old.

"It was like a snowball effect," Richard said.

The presents started with gift cards, but soon the couple realized the need was greater.

"We went to their house and there was little to no furniture in the house. We walked out knowing we had to do more," Noline said.

So Noline got back in touch with her church and soon people were calling with furniture donations.

"It was surreal. We'd discuss an item and all of a sudden the phone would ring and someone would be on the line saying I have it and can I drop it off," Richard said.

The couple says the credit belongs to their faith and their god who they say "works in mysterious ways."

"It all worked but I still don't know how," Richard said.

The couple is continuing to collect items ranging from clothing, to food, to gift cards, to computers and furniture.

"We've just been blown away by everyone we've heard from," Richard said.

The couple will work with their church to collect and hopes to drop everything off by Saturday, Christmas Eve. If you'd like to help contact Frisco United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2016 WFAA