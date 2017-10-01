Fort Worth Police investigating officer-involved shooting

Fort Worth police (Photo: WFAA)

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the intersection of 28th Street and Blandin Street in northern Fort Worth.

Police say the officer tried to talk with a man involved in a suspected drug deal, when the man fought back. The officer then used his taser, but it didn't work and the man got in his car and started driving in reverse, almost hitting the officer.

The officer ordered the man to stop driving, but he continued. That is when the officer shot at the man and hit him in the upper torso.

The man was able to drive off and he hit another car, this time at Riverside Drive and East Lancaster. The man was then arrested and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The officer was being checked out at a local hospital as a precaution.

© 2017 WFAA-TV