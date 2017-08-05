FORT WORTH - The Fort Worth Police Department is seeking information on the identity of a serial bank robber.

The suspect is a black male is in his twenties, about 5'9" to 6'0" tall, slender in build, and has a light beard. He has robbed three banks across Tarrant County in the span of 24 hours and police believe he fled in a silver colored, four door vehicle, similar to a Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Phillips at 817-988-8563 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

