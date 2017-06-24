Child dies after found in hot car in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH — A 3-year-old boy died Friday after he was discovered in a vehicle.
Police believe the child’s death was heat related.
According to Fort Worth police, children were in a yard playing and at some point, it is believed the 3-year-old climbed into a parked vehicle.
Parents discovered the child who was transported to a local hospital.
The child may have been in the vehicle for at least 45 minutes, according to police.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
