Child dies after found in hot car in Fort Worth

A 3-year-old boy died Friday after he was discovered in a vehicle.

FORT WORTH — A 3-year-old boy died Friday after he was discovered in a vehicle.

Police believe the child’s death was heat related.

According to Fort Worth police, children were in a yard playing and at some point, it is believed the 3-year-old climbed into a parked vehicle.

Parents discovered the child who was transported to a local hospital.

The child may have been in the vehicle for at least 45 minutes, according to police.

© 2017 WFAA-TV