Fort Worth businesswoman remembered as generous, devoted mother

As the family of Nikki Blahitka prepares for her funeral this weekend, News 8 is learning more about the 49-year-old businesswoman through the words of those who loved her. In her obituary Thursday, it reads: "God granted Nikki with a contagious smile and with an amazing heart, gifts she generously shared in many ways."

It also spoke of her devotion to her daughter and her son, and commitment to local charities like Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and the Presbyterian Night Shelter. She was the director at Lon Smith roofing, and was also especially apt at fundraising.

Thursday, Blahitka’s sister, Jill Lester Hanson echoed all those things in a brief conversation with News 8. She added she wants to see justice for her sister. She also said she doesn’t know the person accused of killing her.

That person is 29-year-old Joshua Henry.

“I had nothing to do with it,” he told News 8 from the Mansfield Jail Tuesday.

Henry and Blahitka were reportedly dating. He’s now charged with killing her in her sprawling southwest Fort Worth home last week.

“She was laying on the bed with obvious trauma to the head,” FWPD Sgt. Marc Povero said earlier in the week.

An arrest warrant affidavit says Henry confessed to shooting Blahitka during an argument and disposing the evidence in an area nearby, close to the intersection of Arborlawn and the Chisholm Trail Parkway. Dive teams searched for that evidence Wednesday, but came up with nothing.

In our interview, Henry admitted having been with Blahitka the night before she was found dead, and also admitted to having a disagreement—but he says he didn’t kill her.

“Do I believe there was someone else in the house or at the house while I was there? Yes,” he says.

Henry remains in custody on $250,000 bond, while Blahitka’s family prepares to say their final goodbyes.

Copyright 2016 WFAA