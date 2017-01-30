Former Texas A&M basketball player Joseph Jones stranded in Dubai due to Iran travel ban

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A former Texas A&M basketball star has been affected by Iran's retaliation to ban Americans from entering the country.

Joseph Jones plays professionally in Iran, but is currently stranded in Dubai because of the ban. He and fellow American J.P. Prince were on vacation in Dubai with their team when the ban was put in place, meaning that when their teammates with the Iranian basketball club Azad University Tehran returned to the country, the pair couldn't go with them.

Jones - a Normangee native and 2008 A&M graduate - and Prince are currently stuck waiting to find out if they'll be able to return to Iran and play out the rest of the season. Eric Fleisher, the agent for both players, said if they can't return to the team, they'll lose their contracts and the six figure salaries that come with them.

"They're in a precarious position because as of right now, they cannot return to Iran," Fleisher said. "They have a contract in Iran and the season goes on for another 5 months. If things don't change they'll lose that opportunity and the salary they would have otherwise earned."

The two players are meeting with the Iranian consulate in Dubai on Tuesday to try to get their visas renewed so they can return to the team, which is what they want to do. According to Fleisher, both have enjoyed their time there. If that doesn't happen, Fleisher said they'll either return home to the United States, or perhaps go directly to another team somewhere else in the world.

"I've had players playing in places where there were armed conflicts," Fleisher said. "I've had all kinds of situations with players where they were playing in places where there were terrorist activities, but I've never had an issue like this."

