Former soldier found guilty in Arlington Walgreens murder

FORT WORTH - A Tarrant County judge found a former soldier guilty of murder Wednesday in the killing of a 35-year-old man in the parking lot of an Arlington Walgreens store in May 2016.
Ricci Bradden, 24, testified Wednesday, claiming self-defense in the shooting.
Bradden had requested a bench trial, so a judge delivered the guilty verdict Wednesday.
The victim, Anthony "TJ" Antell, had confronted Bradden outside a Walgreens in south Arlington after Bradden shot his former wife, who worked at the store.
