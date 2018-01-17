Former soldier found guilty in Arlington Walgreens murder

Ricci Bradden.

FORT WORTH - A Tarrant County judge found a former soldier guilty of murder Wednesday in the killing of a 35-year-old man in the parking lot of an Arlington Walgreens store in May 2016.

Ricci Bradden, 24, testified Wednesday, claiming self-defense in the shooting.

Bradden had requested a bench trial, so a judge delivered the guilty verdict Wednesday.

The victim, Anthony "TJ" Antell, had confronted Bradden outside a Walgreens in south Arlington after Bradden shot his former wife, who worked at the store.

