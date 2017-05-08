Former Irving mayor joins Trump team as HUD administrator in Fort Worth

Former Irving mayor Beth Van Duyne (Photo: Paul Moseley, Star-Telegram, Custom)

Former Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne is officially a U.S. Housing and Urban Development regional administrator — and based in Fort Worth.

Duyne, who said earlier this year she wouldn’t seek a third term in office, will oversee HUD programs in five states — Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

“It’s official,” she tweeted Monday. “Thank you to the wonderful people of Irving & across the US w/whom I’ve served & worked." “God bless you.”

Van Duyne, who last year endorsed Donald Trump in his presidential bid, announced earlier this year that she would soon be accepting a job in the president’s administration.

For months speculation circled around whether she would serve under U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who earlier this year visited North Texas as part of his national listening tour.

She has told media that she’s met with Carson several times.

Read more from our media content partners at the Star-Telegram

© 2017 WFAA-TV