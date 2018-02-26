Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table opens in Waco

WACO, Texas -- HGTV 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Magnolia Table restaurant opened Monday morning in Waco.

A Magnolia realtor confirmed on Facebook that Magnolia employees participated in a soft opening Friday ahead of opening day. Restaurant staff said Magnolia Table opened at 6 a.m.

Opening day was devoid of much fanfare. The opening was not publicized in advance.

The new Magnolia Table sign went up in early February, replacing that of the Elite Café -- a nearly 100-year-old icon that closed in February 2016 and was acquired by Magnolia, the Gaines' company. The Gaines family used to enjoy Sunday brunches at the Elite and have previously said they wanted to continue offering memories to other families.

The restaurant was originally slated to open by the end of 2017, but delays pushed it back. The newly-opened eatery features vintage photos, murals and an original menu from the historic Elite Cafe. The Magnolia Table menu even pays homage to the Elite with a "1919" sandwich inspired by the Elite's classic pimento cheese.

Magnolia Table is located at 2132 S. Valley Mills Drive in Waco. It will serve breakfast, brunch and lunch. The restaurant seats up to 210 guests and does not take reservations.

The location includes an outdoor coffee bar that offers freshly baked pastries and take-away service. Guests can also purchase gifts at the restaurant's on-site shop.

Magnolia Table is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It will be closed on Sundays.

© 2018 KCEN-TV