Five days after shooting North Lake College reopens

Classes resume after shooting on North Lake College campus

Hannah Davis, WFAA 7:08 AM. CDT May 08, 2017

North Lake College in Irving will reopen Monday morning, marking the first time students will return to campus after a gunman shot and killed a female student then killed himself.

The shooting happened on campus last Wednesday while thousands of students were on school grounds.

20-year-old Janeera Gonzalez was killed by a North Lake alum who Gonzalez's family say had been stalking her for some time.

School President Dr. Christa Slejko says counselors will be on campus Monday, the same day finals begin for students. North Lake says it's looking at security protocol to see if policy needs to change going forward. 

