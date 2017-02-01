First openly transgender mayor in Texas

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
FW COP HAS BODY CAMERA INJQUIRY REJECTED
-
REPEATED ARRESTS FOR INDECENT EXPOSURE
-
Gov. Abbott's State of the State address
-
Decoding your children's texting slang
-
Hansen recaps uneventful Pro Bowl
-
Horses die in Fort Worth Stock show accidents
-
HELL OR HIGH WATER
-
Supporters: The President kept his promise
-
Detainee released at DFW Airport
-
Second suspect in Target attack arrested
More Stories
-
New Hope mayor opens up to town about being transgenderFeb. 1, 2017, 7:04 a.m.
-
Skip Fletcher, State Fair icon and 'patriarch' of…Jan 31, 2017, 5:14 p.m.
-
Sex offender blames repeated indecent exposure…Jan 31, 2017, 9:58 p.m.