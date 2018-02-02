First dose of medical marijuana is legally delivered to a young girl in Texas

(Photo: Jason Whitely, WFAA)

A 6-year-old Texas girl made history on Thursday.

The Central Texas girl, who suffers from intractable epilepsy, became the first person in Texas to receive a legal delivery of medical marijuana grown and produced here in the Lone Star State.

Doctors prescribed for her the low-THC cannabis oil, in the hopes it could help.

“For Texans suffering from intractable epilepsy, the wait for medical cannabis is finally over,” said José Hidalgo, chief executive officer of Cansortium Holdings, the Florida-based parent company of Cansortium Texas, which also operates under the name Knox Medical.

“This is a historic day for Texas and we will work tirelessly to uphold the trust and responsibility the state has placed in Knox Medical.”

The medicine contains the ingredient in a marijuana plant that lets a patient get the medical benefits without the buzz.

Cansortium Texas, one of three companies licensed by the Texas Department of Public Safety to grow and sell medical marijuana in Texas, is the first company to get the product on the market.

Each dose of the medicine, which must be prescribed by a doctor, will be delivered directly to a patient’s home by a nurse or social worker anywhere in the state.

Other marijuana use — for medical or recreation — remains illegal in Texas and more than a dozen other states. But it is legal, in one form or another, in 29 states and the District of Columbia.

