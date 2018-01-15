'We were catching babies like footballs' | DeKalb apartment fire leaves 12 injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Eight children were among 12 people injured after a fire broke out an apartment complex in DeKalb County early Wednesday January 3.

Captain Jackson with DeKalb County Fire Rescue said the call came in around 5 a.m. for reports of a fire at the Avondale Forest Apartments located on 290 Pinetree Circle.

"We had fire burning on one end of the building and residents on the other end didn’t have a clue," Jackson said.

About 20 units were impacted by the fire. According to Captain Jackson, a total of 12 people were injured, eight of which were children. All victims were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and "should be fine".

The ages of the the residents who were injured ranged from as young as one month to 36 years in age.

"It was literally all hands on deck. Before we had even put a hose line on the fire, we had firefighters that were bringing adults out, we had firefighter that were catching babies, one after another."

Captain Jackson commended the crews on their bravery and execution of getting all residents out of the burning building.

"I mean we were catching babies like footballs, literally."

Kanesha Lovett had a houseful of children eight total, including a newborn, together for a sleepover when noises outside alerted her to the fire.

"I just grabbed all the kids and ran out," she said.

They’ve been camped out in her car ever since.

“Well hell, we alive, but we ain’t got nothing," she said.

MARTA buses were requested to give displaced residents a warm place to sit in addition to the apartment complex manager's office being opened.

"I’m just like Lord, I’m glad I’ve got someplace warm for them to go cause, they ain’t got on no shoes," Lovett said. "I may be sick, but as long as my babies are OK..."

The Red Cross is assisting the 79 people displaced by the fire.

PHOTOS | DeKalb apartment fire leaves 12 injured

© 2018 WXIA-TV