Franklin Barbecue ‘salvageable' after fire, official says

Fire at Franklin Barbecue. (Photo: Joseph Lai, Twitter)

AUSTIN - After a fire started in a pit room at around 5:30 a.m. at Austin's beloved Franklin Barbecue Saturday morning, the Austin Fire Department have since put it out and said there were no reported injuries.

According to a fire official, a cook had been alone in the building since midnight when he started smokers in the pit room. He was cooking in a different room when he smelled something that was not smoke, AFD said. He went to the pit room and found flames before calling authorities. The fire moved from that room to the attic of the building.

The cook was able to get out of the restaurant safely.

AFD has not determined what the cause of the fire was.

KVUE's Rebeca Trejo said no time frame has been determined in terms of when Franklin will open again. While AFD said there is smoke damage that needs to be fixed, they said Franklin Barbecue is salvageable.

