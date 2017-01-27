Final Affordable Care Act open enrollment event in DFW

The Affordable Care Act needs healthy, low-risk college students to participate in order to keep health insurance rates low for all Americans. (Photo: WFAA)

The Community Council of Greater Dallas in partnership with the Health Care Navigators Team will be hosting an Affordable Care Act open enrollment event in both Dallas and Fort Worth.

It's a final push to get consumers signed up in the health care marketplace during the open enrollment period. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Appointments will be handled on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be arranged in advance by calling 1-844-831-9600.

Stop in anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. to the Community Council of Greater Dallas or Pregnancy Lifeline in Fort Worth.

Dignitaries slated to attend include U.S. Congressman Marc Veasey and Dallas County Judge Clay L. Jenkins, schedule permitting. Interviews may be conducted onsite.

Copyright 2016 WFAA